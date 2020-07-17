LEGO Classic Green Baseplate 2304 Supplement for Building, Playing, and Displaying LEGO Creations, 10in x 10in, Large Building Base Accessory for Kids and Adults (1 Piece)



Whether you’re creating a garden, forest, or something of your own imagination, this 10×10 green-colored square 32×32-stud baseplate is the perfect starting point for building, displaying, and playing with your LEGO creations. This building accessory is a great addition for any classic LEGO collection for both kids and adults. Easily place the plastic stud mat on a table as the foundation for your building toys and use to display your LEGO creations

LEGO Classic square baseplate accessory measures 32×32 studs or 10-inch (25cm) x 10-inch (25cm) and is perfect for kids and adults of all ages