Price: $19.99 - $15.99

(as of Jul 23,2020 22:04:19 UTC – Details)





This LEGO Classic portable building block case houses a world of creativity for kids and includes a selection of colorful LEGO Classic pieces, including, bricks, shapes, wheels and eyes

Suitcase measures over 10-inch (26cm) high, 11-inch (28cm) wide and 2-inch (6cm) deep

213 pieces – For boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 99

LEGO Classic toy building sets are compatible with all LEGO construction sets for creative building