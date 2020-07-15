LEGO Classic Creative Fun 11005 Building Kit, New 2020 (900 Pieces)



Enjoy endless creativity and fun with the LEGO Classic 11005 Creative Fun set. Choose from a perfect mix of brightly colored LEGO building bricks and pieces, including eyes, wheels, doors, windows and hinges. Create animals, buildings, vehicles and LEGO models with a hint of nostalgia, including an old-fashioned typewriter and a vintage biplane. This set offers 3 levels of building complexity and makes an excellent starter set for budding LEGO builders. Includes age-appropriate building instructions to help children unlock their creative building skills, with further inspiration available online.

Includes a perfect mix of LEGO bricks and pieces for creating classic toys, including eyes, wheels, windows doors and hinges

Features bright and colorful LEGO bricks and pieces that allow for open-ended creative play

This construction toy provides 3 levels of building complexity for budding LEGO builders

This 900-piece LEGO building set offers an age-appropriate build and play experience for ages 4+

Comes with a brick separator to make building and rebuilding easier