LEGO Classic Creative Bricks 10692 Building Blocks, Learning Toy (221 Pieces)

Dig into this selection of LEGO building blocks and let your imagination run away with you! The building possibilities are endless, with classic bricks in 29 different colors and special pieces including doors, windows, wheels, eyes and propellers. And if you don’t know where to start, you can find instructions with some ideas to get you going. This is an ideal set to help budding builders of all ages get creative, and would complement any existing collection of LEGO learning toys.

Special pieces encourage imaginative building with endless possibilities

Ideas included with this set and online at LEGO.com/classic are designed to help you get started; All models pictured can be built from this set simultaneously

Includes a brick separator and comes in a sturdy storage box

LEGO Classic sets are an ideal supplement to any existing LEGO collection

Features a wide range of LEGO bricks in 29 different colors