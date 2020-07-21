LEGO City Undercover (Nintendo Switch)



The best-selling, well-reviewed LEGO City Undercover brings humorous, open world LEGO gaming – with newly added two player co-op – to new gen console players for the very first time!

Become LEGO City’s finest – Assume the identity of undercover police officer, Chase McCain, and track down the fiendish Rex Fury to finally put an end to his city-wide crime wav

Explore the city – With more than 20 distinct districts to investigate, LEGO CITY is a bustling metropolis that is ripe for exploration and filled to the brim with people on the streets to interact with, criminals to take down and hundreds of collectibles.

Be a master of disguise – As a man of many talents, Chase McCain has eight disguises to choose from, each with unique skills and abilities to infiltrate every corner of the city, allowing him to access places a regular old officer can’t.

Over 100 vehicles – In LEGO CITY, every vehicle on the street can be commandeered with more than 100 to choose from so players can get behind the wheel of sports cars, motorcycles, helicopters and more to chase down criminals or take a leisurely ride through the urban jungle to check out the sights.

Fight crime – Take down criminals with hand-to-hand combat or arrest bad guys using Chase’s handy grapple gun and standard issue police handcuffs.

The cast – Chase is joined by officer Frank Honey, Chief of Police Dunby and paramedic Natalia Kowalski, who are just a few of the more than 300 unlockable and playable characters that gamers will meet throughout the adventure.

Humor, humor, humor – Featuring an original storyline, LEGO CITY Undercover is chock-full of signature humor with hilarious movie and music references peppered throughout the open-world.