LEGO City Space Mars Research Shuttle 60226 Space Shuttle Toy Building Kit with Mars Rover and Astronaut Minifigures, Top STEM Toy for Boys and Girls (273 Pieces)

Build an exciting space shuttle toy model that offers plenty of imaginative action possibilities and a Mars rover with articulated grappling arm to retrieve geodes!

Includes 2 LEGO City Mars astronaut minifigures, plus a helidrone and storage drone

Research shuttle measures over 3-inch (9cm) high, 9-inch (23cm) long and 8-inch (21cm) wide Mars rover measures over 1-inch (5cm) high, 2-inch (7cm) long and 2-inch (6cm) wide Helidrone measures over 1-inch (4cm) long and 1-inch (3cm) wide Storage drone measures over 1-inch (3cm) high and 1-inch (3cm) long Mars scenery build measures over 1-inch (3cm) wide

273 pieces –Astronaut construction toy for boys and girls aged 5+ and for fans of LEGO toys and kids of all ages

This LEGO City Mars Research Shuttle 60226 outer space toy set makes a great gift for kids and can be built together with all other original LEGO toys and LEGO bricks for more creative play