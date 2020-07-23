LEGO City Rover Testing Drive 60225 Building Kit (202 Pieces)



Give young space adventurers a treat with a NASA-inspired rover gift set. This detailed LEGO City 60225 Rover Testing Drive kids’ toy features a rover with removable cockpit, new-for-August-2019 articulated grappling arm and removable solar panel generator. This space toy for kids also includes 2 new-for-August-2019 geodes, a laptop, video camera, remote control, rock drill and a helmet with visor. Give any LEGO builder an amazing building experience with Instructions PLUS, available in the LEGO Life app for smartphones and tablets. The easy-to-use, intuitive building instructions let them zoom, rotate and visualize their creation using the special ghost mode as they go. Instructions PLUS is also great for younger builders, guiding them through the building process for a greater sense of independence and achievement. This great space building set for kids also includes 2 minifigures.

Includes 2 LEGO City minifigures: an astronaut and a ground crew technician

Rover measures over 3-inch (9cm) high, 5-inch (14cm) long and 3-inch (9cm) wide

202 pieces – Great for boys and girls aged 5+ and for fans of LEGO toys and kids of all ages

This LEGO City Rover Testing Drive 60225 construction toy set makes a great gift for kids and can be built together with all other original LEGO sets and bricks for more creative play