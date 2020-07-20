LEGO City Pickup & Caravan 60182 Building Kit (344 Pieces)



Head out into nature with the family in the LEGO City 60182 Pickup & Caravan, featuring a big caravan trailer with opening side, door, removable front roof to access the bedroom, removable furniture and a separate support leg to stand alone, plus a toy pickup truck with removable cab roof and bed with caravan model hitch. This pickup and trailer toy playset includes 3 minifigures and a crab figure.

Build an awesome pickup truck toy with hitch and a caravan trailer with removable roof, opening side and extendable support leg!

Includes 3 figures: mom, dad and son, plus a crab figure

Set up the inside of the caravan model by removing the roof and opening the side!

Pickup measures over 2-inch (7cm) high, 5-inch (13cm) long and 2-inch (6cm) wide Caravan measures over 3-inch (10 cm) high, 7-inch (20cm) long and 2-inch (6cm) wide

344 pieces – Pickup truck and trailer toy playset for boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 12 LEGO City building toys are compatible with all LEGO construction sets for creative building