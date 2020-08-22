LEGO City People Pack – Fun Fair 60234 Building Kit (183 Pieces)



Add even more fun to your youngster’s LEGO City role-play adventures with this cool toy fun-fair-related set. The activity-packed 60234 People Pack – Fun Fair playset features 14 new minifigures to add to your city, plus a duck pool ring toss game with 3 new-for-August-2019 duck elements, shooting gallery game with stud shooter, face painting table, strength test and an ice cream cargo bike with an umbrella and room for an ice cream cone.

Build an exciting collection of toy fun-fair-themed items that give role-play opportunities, including a shooting gallery game with stud shooter to knock down the targets and a strength test with a buildable mallet to see how strong you really are

Includes 14 LEGO City minifigures: a stilt walker, 2 boys, 2 girls, 2 teenagers, grandpa, grandma, mom, dad, face painter, ice cream vendor and a fun fair stand worker, plus a duck pool ring toss game and a new-for-August-2019 ice cream cargo bike

183 pieces – Construction toy playset for boys and girls aged 5+ and for fans and kids of all ages

This LEGO City People Pack – Fun Fair 60234 toy set makes a great gift for kids and the toys in the set can be built together with all other original LEGO sets and bricks for more creative play

Ice cream cargo bike measures over 2-inch (6cm) high, 2-inch (7cm) long and 1-inch (4cm) wide Shooting gallery game measures over 1-inch (4cm) high, 1-inch (5cm) wide and 1-inch (4cm) deep