LEGO City Passenger Train 60197 Building Kit (677 Pieces), Standard

Climb aboard the LEGO City 60197 Passenger Train! This hot train toy features a motorized engine with 10-speed Bluetooth remote control and opening nose cone, train driver’s cabin with opening window, 2 passenger carriages with removable roofs, seats and tables, a full circular track with 16 curved and 4 straight rails, plus traffic lights, a buildable train platform with 2 seats and train service map, train signal and 4 LEGO minifigures.



Use a 10-speed Bluetooth remote control to operate the motorized railway toy and take the 4 minifigures on their journey: 2 passengers, a train conductor and a train attendant

Passenger Train locomotive with cars measures over 4-inch (11cm) high, 27-inch (69cm) long and 1-inch (5cm) wide Engine section measures over 4-inch (11cm) high, 10-inch (26cm) long and 1-inch (5cm) wide Platform measures over 2-inch (7cm) high, 4-inch (11cm) wide and 2-inch (6cm) deep

677 pieces – Train set for boys and girls aged between 6 and 12 and for fans and kids of all ages

The LEGO City Passenger Train 60197 construction set can be built together with all other original LEGO sets and LEGO building bricks for creative construction