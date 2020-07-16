LEGO City Ice-Cream Truck 60253, Cool Building Set for Kids, New 2020 (200 Pieces)



Price: $19.95

(as of Jul 16,2020 19:35:34 UTC – Details)





Kids can create sunny, summer-day fun with this LEGO City Ice-Cream Truck designed to inspire creative, independent role-play based on everyday life

This fun-filled set for kids sparks creative play with a brightly colored ice-cream truck, ice-cream lady and skateboarder minifigures, plus a dog figure

Little builders can help the ice-cream lady drive the truck, serve ice-cream cones and popsicles from the serving hatch, and help the skateboarder perform cool tricks!

This easy-to-build LEGO City building set sparks imagination, offers endless build-and-play fun, and is a fun-filled holiday, birthday or anyday gift for kids ages 5+ who like ice cream trucks and toy trucks

When built, the ice-cream truck measures over 4″ (11cm) high, 5″ (15cm) long and 2″ (6cm) wide