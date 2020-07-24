LEGO City Heavy Cargo Transport 60183 Toy Truck Building Kit with Trailer, Toy Helicopter and Construction Minifigures for Creative Play (310 Pieces)



Kids can head to the worksite outside the city limits with the LEGO City 60183 Heavy Cargo Transport building set, featuring a heavy toy truck with opening cab, toolbox and bull bars. The transport toy truck also includes a detachable extended flatbed toy trailer to carry any cargo necessary for a day on the construction site. This construction playset includes a toy helicopter with spinning rotors, opening cockpit and a chain. Kids will lose themselves in pretend play with the driver and pilot minifigures. This construction toy is a great way for kids to test their imagination and find out what kind of worksite they can build.

The LEGO City set includes popular construction toys, such as a model truck and toy helicopter. Plus, a truck driver and pilot minifigure to bring to life this building toy for hours of creative play

The LEGO City Heavy Cargo Transport building set is perfect for pretend play as it lets kids become construction site managers and workers, They can build a truck to transport heavy cargo via the toy helicopter and trailer to its destination

This LEGO City building toy, featuring a black toy truck is compatible with all LEGO construction sets, letting kids combine and mix toys for hours of group play, The possibilities are endless with this truck playset!

This toy truck measures over 3 inches (8cm) high, 5 inches (14cm) long and 2 inches (6cm) wide, the Flatbed toy trailer measures over 1 inches (3cm) high, 10 inches (27cm) long and 1 inches (5cm) wide, the toy helicopter measures over 3 inches (8cm) high, 8 inches (21cm) long and 1 inches (4cm) wide