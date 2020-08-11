LEGO City Great Vehicles Harvester Transport 60223 Building Kit (358 Pieces)



Help the LEGO City farmer manage his crops with the 60223 Harvester Transport! This heavy-duty toy transport truck features an opening minifigure cab and a hitch, plus a flatbed truck transport trailer with a holder for the harvester tool and 2 lowering ramps. This fantastic farm toy also features a white, yellow and green toy combine harvester with an opening minifigure cab, removable harvester tool and articulated unloading auger at the back, plus 2 LEGO minifigures and a buildable scarecrow figure

Build an impressive transport toy truck with opening cab and hitch, detachable transport trailer with lowering ramps and a toy combine harvester with removable harvesting tool and articulated unloading auger

Includes 2 LEGO City minifigures: a driver and a farmer, plus a buildable scarecrow figure

Harvester transport with trailer measures over 3-inch (8cm) high, 12-inch (31cm) long and 2-inch (7cm) wide Combine harvester measures over 3-inch (8cm) high, 6-inch (17cm) long and 3-inch (10cm) wide Scarecrow stands over 1-inch (5cm) tall

358 pieces – Toy truck and trailer set for boys and girls aged 5+ and for fans of farm toys and kids of all ages

This LEGO City Great Vehicles Harvester Transport 60223 toy tractor set can be built together with all other original LEGO building toy sets and LEGO bricks for toy truck building and play