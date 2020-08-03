LEGO City Construction Bulldozer 60252 Toy Construction Set, Cool Building Set for Kids, New 2020 (126 Pieces)



Price: $19.99 - $15.99

(as of Aug 03,2020 16:44:15 UTC – Details)



Youngsters who love to role-play everyday heroes will love this LEGO City Construction Bulldozer set. There’s a cool bulldozer with rubber tracks and working bucket, a toy crane with a wrecking ball, a cement mixer and a warning sign – everything a child needs to enjoy hours of imaginative play. This 4+ toy playset includes a simple printed building guide and a special Starter Brick element to help youngsters experience the pride of constructing their own LEGO toys. And with the free LEGO Life app for smartphones and tablets, kids get Instructions PLUS – an interactive building guide with amazing zoom and rotate viewing tools that really make LEGO building child’s play. With LEGO City sets, kids get to immerse themselves in open-ended adventures and scenarios that reflect real life. And with a wide range of realistic, feature-rich vehicles and machines, kids’ imaginations are free to soar!

Designed to inspire creative, independent play based on real-life scenarios, this construction bulldozer set for kids is an awesome introduction to the exciting world of LEGO City!

An action-packed construction site playset, it features a bulldozer with working bucket, a toy crane with a wrecking ball, a cement mixer, 2 minifigures and more!

Kids can cordon off the site with the sign and cones, swing the wrecking ball to knock down the wall, scoop up bricks with the bulldozer, spin the cement mixer and more!

This easy-to-build LEGO City construction set sparks imagination, offers endless build-and-play fun, and is an action-filled holiday, birthday or anyday gift for kids ages 4+ who like construction trucks, bulldozers and truck toys

When built, the construction bulldozer measures over 3″ (8cm) high, 4″ (12cm) long and 2″ (6cm) wide, while its trailer measures over 1″ (4cm) long, 3″ (9cm) high and 1″ (4cm) wide