LEGO City Burger Bar Fire Rescue 60214 Building Kit (327 Pieces)



Price: $39.99 - $34.49

(as of Jul 29,2020 07:13:12 UTC – Details)





Build a fire truck toy with rotating back end, 2 storage compartments and new-for-January-2019 directional pump with ‘water jet’ function, plus a motorbike and a burger bar with sign and toppling fire elements!

Includes 3 LEGO City minifigures: 2 firefighters and a grill chef

Fire truck toy with water pump arm measures over 3-inch (8cm) high, 5-inch (15cm) long and 2-inch (6cm) wide Burger bar with sign measures over 6-inch (17cm) high, 4-inch (12cm) wide and 2-inch (6cm) deep

327 pieces – LEGO City Fire sets for boys and girls aged 5+ and for fans of creative building toys and kids of all ages

This LEGO City Burger Bar Fire Rescue 60214 set can be built together with all other original LEGO construction toy sets and LEGO bricks for creative building