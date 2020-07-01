Lego Art posters announced with Star Wars, Iron Man, and more

Lego’s next line of sets offers builders multiple approaches to recreate pop culture icons, including Darth Vader and Marilyn Monroe.

Lego Art is just a lineup of portrait creations designed for adult builders. Each set features small, bead-size pieces and a canvas that you utilize to patch together a pop art poster.

There are four sets currently in the Lego Art lineup: Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe, portraits of the members of The Beatles, a set featuring various versions of Iron Man’s suit, and a Star Wars set predicated on popular villains.

There isn’t only one way to create these portraits, either — Lego says each set can be reimagined “in a number of different ways.” For example, in the event that you purchase The Sith set, you can recreate one of three members from the dark side of the force: Darth Vader, Darth Maul, or Kylo Ren. If you buy The Beatles set, one individual set gives you enough pieces to generate one member from the band or buy four of exactly the same set to generate each member from The Beatles. Some of these sets even enable you to combine multiple canvases to make a larger image, such as a triple-length portrait of Darth Vader wielding his lightsaber.

The Lego Art sets cost $120 each and are slated to launch on August 1st for international retailers or September 1st in the event that you live in the usa.