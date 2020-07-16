LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty 21042 Building Kit (1685 Pieces)



Price: $119.99 - $101.64

(as of Jul 16,2020 11:03:44 UTC – Details)



Celebrate a monumental blend of architecture and sculpture with this LEGO Architecture 21042 The Statue of Liberty set. America’s iconic symbol of freedom stands more than 305 feet above Liberty Island in New York harbor, welcoming seafarers from around the globe. This impressive LEGO interpretation faithfully reproduces the monument’s harmonious blend of sculpture and architecture with its intricately detailed shield-lined pedestal, brick detailing and columned balconies. The beautifully crafted Lady Liberty statue features a flowing robe, broken shackles, 7-ray crown, iconic tablet and an upraised arm bearing a golden torch. Finished with an authentic sand-green and beige color scheme, and a decorative nameplate, this model delivers a highly satisfying building experience to all with an interest in architecture, travel, history and design, and makes a truly symbolic centerpiece for the home or office.

Bring a symbolic centerpiece to your home or office with this Statue of Liberty model

Delivers a rewarding building experience to all with an interest in architecture, travel, history and design

Features a detailed pedestal and iconic Lady Liberty statue complete with crown and golden torch

Statue of Liberty model measures over 17-inch (44cm) high, 5-inch (14cm) wide and 5-inch (14cm) deep

1,685 pieces – For boys and girls over 16 years old