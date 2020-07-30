LEGO Architecture Skylines: Dubai 21052 Building Kit, Collectible Architecture Building Set for Adults, New 2020 (740 Pieces)



Dubai boasts some of the most spectacular buildings in the world. Now residents, tourists and all admirers of this futuristic city can recreate its iconic landmarks with this LEGO Architecture Skyline Collection 21052 Dubai model kit. This building set for adults includes scale models of Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building on completion in 2010, the 7-star Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel, the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, plus The Dubai Fountain and the extraordinary Dubai Frame. With easy-to-follow instructions, even LEGO set newbies will be able to build the detailed miniatures. And when displayed together on the base, this cool, collectible desk toy is sure to grab people’s attention. From iconic landmarks to city skyline models, LEGO Architecture sets capture the essence of the world’s best-known buildings, monuments and cities, so they make ideal creative gifts for anyone interested in architecture, travel, history and design.

This spectacular LEGO Architecture building set for adults brings together highly detailed models of iconic Dubai buildings and landmarks to inspire all admirers of this exciting, modern city

The Burj Khalifa, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel, Dubai Frame and The Dubai Fountain are featured in this architecture model kit, a charming souvenir for anyone with an affinity for Dubai

This authentically detailed set includes a base with a Dubai nameplate and a booklet with information about Dubai and the model’s designer (English language only; other languages can be downloaded at LEGO.com/architecture)

Even new LEGO architects can enjoy this easy-to-build architecture model kit, and it makes a cool gift for adults ages 16+ who are interested in Dubai

This compact Dubai skyline model measures over 12” (33cm) high, 10” (27cm) wide and 2” (7cm) deep, so you don’t need a lot of space to display it, but its vibrant colors and authentic details will catch the eye of every passerby!