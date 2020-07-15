LEGO Architecture Skyline Collection 21044 Paris Skyline Building Kit With Eiffel Tower Model and other Paris City Architecture for build and display (649 Pieces)



This Paris model building set brings together remarkable structures of French architecture all in the same Paris skyline. This architecture building kit features the Arc de Triomphe, Champs-Elysées, Tour Montparnasse, Grand Palais, Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, and is finished with grass and tree areas and a decorative Paris nameplate to tie it all together. For those interested in architecture, travel, history and design, this collectible toy city is the perfect centerpiece for the home or office and makes a wonderful gift. Each skyline model is scaled to give an accurate representation of the comparative size of the featured structures, with realistic color depiction, and intricate detailing to capture the essence of the real Paris skyline.

This Paris skyline model measures over 8 inches (22cm) high, 11 inches (28cm) wide and 4 inches (11cm) deep, comprising 649 individual pieces that ensure an exciting teen and adult building experience full of culture, history and architectural art