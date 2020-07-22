LEGO 6250958 Overwatch 75974 Bastion Building Kit, Overwatch Game Robot Action Figure (602 Pieces)



A fully reconfigurable LEGO Overwatch 75974 Bastion collectable action figure for your favorite Overwatch fan! One of the most recognizable Overwatch characters from the internationally acclaimed team-based action game, this buildable toy robot display model can be configured in recon tank mode or reconfigured into sentry mode without any rebuilding! Fans will love the realistic detail of this Overwatch toy robot model and will want to display it near their gaming setup—an Overwatch collectible for every fan!

Build a collectible and realistic LEGO version of the Overwatch Bastion posable action figure that can be reconfigured from recon tank mode to sentry mode—no re-assembly required.

This creative play toy robot model set of Overwatch defense hero Bastion features realistic details seen in the game and in animated videos including his friendly bird companion Ganymede. It’s a great collectible for any Overwatch fan

Bastion building robot toy in recon mode stands over 10” (26cm) tall and in sentry mode stands over 6” (17cm) tall; 602 pieces – For boys and girls aged 10+ and fans and big kids of all ages

LEGO Overwatch building characters and toys make the perfect gifts for fans of the game and are ideal Overwatch gaming collectibles

The LEGO Overwatch Bastion building action figure can be assembled together with all other original LEGO sets and LEGO bricks for creative building and acting out scenes from Overwatch