Legislation proposed to remove Confederate monuments from Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — An association of Gettysburg National Military Park historical guides is raising alarm over legislation to remove all Confederate monuments from the park.

Leaders of the Association of Licensed Battlefield Guides at Gettysburg, which includes a majority of the park’s 150 guides, said the park’s more than 1,300 monuments and markers help give context to the site.

Two separate bills have been introduced to remove the monuments.

A bill in the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives, HR 954, calls for all Confederate monuments and statues in the state to be taken down.

A bill already passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, HB 7608, would direct the National Park Service to remove the monuments, including those at Gettysburg.