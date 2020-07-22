Legion Phone Duel marks Lenovo’s entry into the gaming phone segment

Lenovo has entered the gaming phone segment with the launch of Legion Phone Duel. It was launched just before the ASUS ROG Phone 3 today. The phone sports a familiar “Y” logo, which houses a multicolor LED on the back. It will be made available in Black and Blue color options.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel features a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It sports a full-screen design with front-facing stereo speakers. Moreover, there’s a pop-up selfie camera but it isn’t in its usual location. It is mounted on the left edge of the device. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 865 Plus processor clocked at 3.1GHz is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage.

Coming to the optics, the Legion Phone Duel sports a dual rear camera setup: a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.89 aperture + a 16MP ultrawide angle secondary shooter. It comes equipped with a 20MP selfie camera that slides out of the side rather than the top. Lenovo says the position of the selfie camera allows users to live stream while playing games in landscape.

The Lenovo gaming phone packs a 5,000mAh battery. It actually has its batteries split into two, each with a capacity of 2,500mAh. The phone supports 90W Turbo Power fast charging that allows you to charge the device up to 50% in 10 minutes or to 100% in just 30 minutes. However, you’ll have to connect a charger to both USB-C ports on the device.

Other features include NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, dual SIM support, liquid cooling, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It sports dual x-axis linear motors, trigger buttons, and can be connected to an external display. It runs Android 10 out of the box with ZUI 12 or Legion OS.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel price

8GB RAM + 128GB = ¥3499 (~$500)

12GB RAM + 128GB = ¥3899 (~$557)

12GB RAM + 256GB = ¥4199 (~$600)

16GB RAM + 512GB = ¥5999 (~$857)

It will also be announced in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America but will not be sold in the US.