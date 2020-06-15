Leggo’s Tuna Bake with Spinach & Garlic has been pulled from Woolworths and Coles shelves

One of the Australia’s most popular pasta sauces has been pulled from supermarket shelves.

Simplot Australia Pty Ltd has urgently recalled the Leggo’s Tuna Bake with Spinach & Garlic sold on the web and at Woolworths, Coles and IGA stores in the united states.

The recall is a result of an incorrect pH level being detected in the sauce that could cause microbial growth.

If consumed people could possibly get sick from microbial contamination.

Microbial contamination may be the accidental introduction of microbes such as bacteria, yeast, mould, fungi, virus, prions and protozoa.

Symptoms include nausea, nausea, stomach pains, diorrhea, feeling weak and a high fever.

All products with a most useful before date of May 1, 2022, and a certain batch code of 12164 have been recalled.

The product has been sold at major supermarkets and independent stores across Victoria, New South Wales, Western Australia, Northern Territory, South Australia and Tasmania.

Consumers who bought the product are now being urged never to eat it.

They are alternatively being told to return it to the area of purchase for a complete refund.