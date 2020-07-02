Legendary NFL coach Bill Cowher, his wife tested positive for coronavirus antibodies back in April

NFL VETERAN QUARTERBACK WARNS 2020 SEASON ‘WILL MAYBE NOT BE RECOGNIZABLE’

Cowher, 63, said that he and his wife both lost their sense of smell if they were returning from a visit to Honolulu. The two flew back to Newark International Airport and went to dinner in New York City before things began to turn off in early March.

Soon after, Cowher said they begun to experience loss in smell and taste and shaky joints. Cowher said that he was running a slight fever.

“I think I got it in New York and all the traveling, people coming into Newark airport at the same time,” he told The Athletic. “That’s when the virus came from Europe and there was no shutdown. We were out in New York that weekend as well in a few restaurants. Who knows? There were people in Honolulu coming from China, and in Newark, they were coming from Europe.”

Both have since recovered.

Cowher was among the inductees into the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame nevertheless the ceremony was pushed back a year due to the pandemic.

“I’m really kind of relieved,” he said. “As much as you want to be reflective and talk about the folks who were so instrumental in your life, now’s not enough time, not just with COVID but with the social justice issues. These are very transparent times, and it’s really so fluid. The Hall of Fame needs to be reflective. I’m glad it’s still planning to be Dallas and Pittsburgh playing [next year], which is great. I think at this time it’s just hard to actually think about such a thing celebratory once the country is in their state it is.”