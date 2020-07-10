Legendary DJ Steve Sutherland dies as Trevor Nelson leads celeb tributes 

Legendary DJ Steve Sutherland has died as Trevor Nelson leads celeb tributes.

Sutherland, who labored on the UK club scene because the late 90s, had a loyal following on his shows on Choice and Galaxy FM.

His career spanned over 20 years on the decks and the late DJ won four MOBOs in his life time.

The reason behind Sutherland’s death is currently not known. According to ticket booking site FatSoma, Sutherland was due to headline next Saturday at ‘Twice as Nice on the Thames’, an urban music event on a boat on the river.

BBCR2 presenter Trevor Nelson led the tributes to the late DJ tonite.

On Twitter, that he wrote: ‘Just heard the sad news of yet another great loss to British black music. Condolences to the Family of Steve Sutherland who I first met and worked with at the Kensington roof gardens 30 years back.r.i.p.’

The MOBO Awards tweeted: ‘We are deeply saddened to hear the headlines of DJ Steve Sutherland’s passing. His contribution to the black British music scene won’t ever be forgotten.’

Beverley Knight added her condolences, tweeting: ‘I am so gutted to know of #SteveSutherland’s passing. The amount of times he’d get my to leave the house late at night to appear on his radio show ‘it’s gotta be live Bev, no pre-record business!’ A BRILLIANT, well loved DJ with an immense legacy. Gutted.’

Party Hard singer Donae’o tweeted: ‘RIP Steve Sutherland. I can not believe this this guy was among the kindest hearted people I know. He was one of the first visitors to play and support my music when no one else would. This guy is really a Legend May his memory be remembered forever.’