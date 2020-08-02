Legend names founder Frank Zhang as chief executive officer By Reuters

By
Jasyson
-

©Reuters .

(Reuters) – Legend Biotech Corp (O:-RRB-, a cell treatment system of Hong Kong- noted Genscript Biotech Corp (HK:-RRB-, stated on Sunday it selected Frank Zhang as chief executive officer which he will step down as Genscript’s CEO.

Outgoing Legend CEO Xu resigned for individual factors, according to the U.S.-based Biotech company, including that Xu likewise resigned from Legend’s board.

Zhang, who established Legend in 2014, has actually been the board chairman for previous 5 years. He will continue in the position and take charge as CEO efficient right away.

The management modification happened 2 months after the company’s U.S. stock exchange launching. Legend raised $4238 million in the going public.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media want to advise you that the information consisted of in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex rates are not offered by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore rates might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, implying rates are a sign and not proper for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any obligation for any trading losses you may sustain as an outcome of utilizing this information.

Fusion Media or anybody included with …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 10

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR