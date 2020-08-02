Legend names founder Frank Zhang as chief executive officer By Reuters

©Reuters .



(Reuters) – Legend Biotech Corp (O:-RRB-, a cell treatment system of Hong Kong- noted Genscript Biotech Corp (HK:-RRB-, stated on Sunday it selected Frank Zhang as chief executive officer which he will step down as Genscript’s CEO.

Outgoing Legend CEO Xu resigned for individual factors, according to the U.S.-based Biotech company, including that Xu likewise resigned from Legend’s board.

Zhang, who established Legend in 2014, has actually been the board chairman for previous 5 years. He will continue in the position and take charge as CEO efficient right away.

The management modification happened 2 months after the company’s U.S. stock exchange launching. Legend raised $4238 million in the going public.