Legal blow for pro-Israel lobby as BDS continues its long advance – Middle East Monitor

The boycott, divestment and sanctions motion (BDS) had a landmark legal success versus Israel recently. The European Court of Human Rights ruled unanimously versus the convictions of Palestinian- rights advocates by French courts for BDS demonstrations they staged more than a years back.

In September 2009 and May 2010, the group of 11 activists went into a grocery store in Illzach, a town in north-east France, using tee shirts bearing the words“Boycott Israel” They shouted mottos and lost consciousness leaflets advising consumers not to purchase Israeli products, and likewise inquired to sign a petition asking for the grocery store chain to stop equipping such items completely. Their actions were completely serene, a lot so that the business did not even submit any legal charges versus them.

However, the general public district attorney took a various view and introduced a case versus the activists, declaring that they had actually prompted “hatred or discrimination” by calling for a boycott ofIsrael This was, naturally, completely spurious. And completely political, due to the fact that France’s Minister of Justice had ordered local prosecutors to pursue BDS activists. They were sentenced in French courts to pay punitive fines and expenses. It was a practical demonstration in “justice” versus the “crime” of standing for equality and human …