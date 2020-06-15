Leftists Claim They Want Revolution, But They Underestimate The Conservative Majority

Revolution is normally used to topple the ruling elite. In this case, the prospective is the notion of constitutional freedom that is held dear by way of a broad well-armed sector of society.

What the liberals seek is a complete government executed civil war against conservative-minded citizens. They will use the rule of law so that they can beat us down. They will use the much-disdained police force to enact their proposals. And finally, when that doesn’t work, they will utilize military.

Make no mistake; they need us compliant. They don’t want us gone because we are the producers.

THEIR MISTAKE IS WHICH THEY UNDERESTIMATE US

They underestimate the silent majority — we that are cleaning our weaponry, once we watch feral morons destroy things on TV. The reason for our silence isn’t that we’re meek conservatives. They haven’t heard from us, simply because they haven’t poked us, yet. They will regret it when they do.

Meanwhile, they’re still within their leftist entitlement enclaves crapping in their nests. They have no clue what awaits them in the burbs and boonies.

MORE NEWS: Atlanta In Flames Over Police Shooting – Police Chief Steps Down

As for the task of a federal firearms collector, it will likely be a high-attrition, suicidal job. A federal firearms collector will probably maybe not be able to get life insurance coverage. As for using the military, I am a retired Army officer. We won’t fire on our people — ever — and if some body did that, he probably wouldn’t be vertical when he arrived back at the barracks.

Maybe the leftist kooks who try to just take us on, but not American citizens attempting to defend their rights, families, and property.

They do underestimate the majority of America, especially as defenders of our great Nation who’ve had enough! Also, they underestimate just how many blacks are tired of them too!

NOBODY ASKED OBAMA WHAT FUNDAMENTAL TRANSFORMATION MEANT

He did slip up once during his first campaign when that he said to some body something like -“Isn’t it better to spread the wealth?” THAT, my friends, was a vast, totally ignored, red flag.

The fundamental transformation didn’t happen that people could see during his tenure, but he indeed laid the building blocks and why we see him sticking his nose inside now. It’s happening with this particular total absurdity of getting reduce the police force in a city as large as Minneapolis.

If it happens, it’s going to be considered a show like no other we’ve observed in our life time. I could say stock up on the popcorn, but it’s too serious for that, so I won’t.

MORE NEWS: Trayvon Martin’s Mother Denounces ‘Defund The Police’ – Calls For More Cops

There are literally hoards of Americans available who are responsible enough to overlook every one of the petty details that have have now been thrown at that 15% of us that are the “basket of deplorables.” But we’re also ready to defend our lives and beliefs without lives. Hopefully, it will never come to that.

But we are seeing leftist governors and mayors, who have focused on the leftist struggle and so are doing all they can to inflict their wrath on those who disagree with them.

GIVE CREDIT WHERE CREDIT IS DUE

A nearby shopping center and my neighbor hood were threatened on social networking last week. The SWAT team and police here create barricades and required identification to enter several nights, and police patrolled with spotlights. The small amount of looting that happened never caused it to be this far.

We have a black Democrat mayor and far of the authorities force is black. They did a great job of keeping the events quiet and making certain we were safe. The worst that happened was an ATM was robbed.

I am impressed and genuinely appreciate the task they all did!

MORE NEWS: Bill Maher Torches ‘Defund The Police’: Questions How Democrats Are ‘This F***ing Stupid’

I hope none people ever need to take the stand to guard our families or country, but it is comforting to listen to so most are prepared to do what could be necessary.

My good sense tells me that he should win in a landslide. The leftocrats have revealed themselves as anarchists and revolutionaries burning down their cities.

But I’ve been wrong before.

WAYNE’S RECOMMENDATIONS