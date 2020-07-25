LEFTEK SD Card 128GB Micro SD Card TF Card microSDHC/microSDXC Class 10 UHS-I Up to 92MB/s (HS-TF-E1) (128GB)



Price: $32.99 - $19.89

(as of Jul 25,2020 17:15:17 UTC – Details)

Product Description

High Speed Micro SD Card



LEFTEK consumer E1 series Micro SD card is ordinary version, choose higher quality storage medium for higher performance. Up to 92MB / s read and 50MB / s write speed, etc. The Speed Grade is up to Class 10 or V30. Extend compatibility, widely applied to mobile phones, cameras, tablets, especially for LEFTEK security cameras or deivces,. For fast data storage, it can also be used to install small-capacity industrial control system.

Specification:

Max read speed: 92MB/s

Max write speed: 50MB/s

Medium type: TLC

System file: FAT32

Working Temperature: 0 – 70 degree

Storage Temperature: -25 -85 degree

Compatibility: microSDHC, microSDCX, microSDHC UHS-I, microHDXC UHS-I

4K UHD Video Card

Get more out of your mobile devices with the largest capacity and fast read/write speeds; perfect for 4K UHD video.* With astonishing performance and reliability, LEFTEK E1 Select lets you capture, store and share all of your digital memories.

Extended compatibility

Compatible with a wide range of devices for both SD and micro SD. You can even capture detailed 4K UHD video. The included SD adapter fits most devices under almost every brand name, while preserving all of LEFTEK E1 For outstanding speed and performance.

Temp-Proof Protection

LEFTEK SD Card can withstand up to 72 hours in seawater*, extreme temperatures**, airport X-ray machines up to 50 Roentgen and magnetic fields up to 15,000 gauss (equivalent to an MRI scanner).

*Certified waterproof to IPX7 rating.

**Operating temperatures of -25° to 85°C, non-operating temperatures of -40°C to 85°C

Ultra-Fast Read

Record and play 4K UHD video. With ultra-fast read & write speeds up to 100MB/s & 50MB/s respectively, the LEFTEK SD Card Select lets you transfer a 3GB video to your notebook in just 38 seconds.

Shoot high quality photos and videos, and share them all in an instant.

The foregoing read & write speeds are based on internal tests conducted under controlled conditions. Actual speeds may vary depending upon card capacity.

Huge Capacity to life

Never worry about space again. With massive amounts of storage the LEFTEK SD is enough memory for up to 6 hours of 4K UHD video, 20 hours of Full HD video, 37,600 photos, or 19,400 songs.

So go ahead and savor all of what life has to offer, and keep it all too.

Shoot,save and share more than ever before

LEFTEK Extreme SD card lets you recrod every heart-stopping moment of your adventures without skipping a frame

LEFTEK E1 series Micro SD card



With stunning speed and reliability, the LEFTEK SD MicroSDXC memory card lets you get the most out of your devices. Ultra-fast read & write speeds of up to 92MB/s & 50MB/s and backed by Temp-proof protection, keep your data safe against water, extreme temperatures, and other harsh conditions. Feel confident to capture, store and transfer 4K UHD videos, photos, music and other large files effortlessly. Your memories and adventures are irreplaceable, and now unforgettable.

Disclaimers



The LEFTEK SD Card statement is based on internal tests performed with Hikvision as host device and under the assumption that average actual storage capacity is 91% of labeled capacity. Actual storage capacity may be lower than labeled capacity.

The storage capacity stated in the product specifications may be lower than the capacity reported by your computer’s operating system due to difference in measurement standards.

RECORDING 4K UHD VIDEO: LEFTEK Micro SD TF Card is perfect for high res photos,video, gaming, music. Applied for tablets, laptops, action cameras, DSLR’s, drones, smartphones, Android devices etc.Especially for security surveillance system

ULTRA FAST READ WRITE SPEEDS: Up to 92MB/s read and 25MB/s write speeds; Up to Speed Class 10 and Speed V3 (performance may vary based on host device, interface, usage conditions, and other factors)

EXTENDED COMPATIBILITY: Great usage in security cameras, cameras, smartphone, laptops and desktop computers.The LEFTEK HS-TF-E1 also can be used to install small capacity industrial control system files

BUILT TO NEWEST RELIABILITY: Shock proof, memory card is also water proof, temperature proof, x ray proof and magnetic proof. Hence, the card can protect your files in bad condition.

TECH SUPPORT: 7 Years warranty. If you have any issue, please feel free to contact us. we would like to reply you within 24 hours.