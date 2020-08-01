Lee’s Summit woman on a mission to bring sunshine to seniors

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo.– Hilary Tichota, thus numerous, didn’t understand how to procedure the pandemic initially.

“What am I going to do?” she asked herself.

She instantly delved into action to assist her neighborhood in Lee’s Summit.

“I decided face masks would work,” Tichota stated, and got to sewing. Tichota stated she’s at practically 4,500 homemade masks.

Tichota is the neighborhood relations organizer at her household’s older law practice, Paths ElderLaw She’s been contributing those masks to seniors in Lee’s Summit, and she likewise began a pen buddy program with nursing home closed to visitors.

“I just took my children and started having them color pictures and write cards,” she discussed.

Tichota has more than 200 senior pen friends and has actually partnered with location schools and youth programs.

“Something little can have a big impact on somebody least expecting it. I get the most joy out of spreading the joy,” she stated.

Tichota makes the shipment herself, consisting of a stop Summit View Terrace Senior Living, where locals like Anna look forward to letters from Hilary’s kids.

“I enjoy it tremendously, it’s such a great family. It reminds me of my family because I have two daughters,” Anna stated from behind the window of the center.

Tichota is enhancing the bonds that hold her neighborhood, and her household, together.

“I just…I care about my family and I work for my parents and I get to spread my success with my whole family. It’s just really changed my outlook on what I’m doing,” she stated. “My kids get to see that small talents can go far.”