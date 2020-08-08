Leelanau Co. Commissioner Under Fire After Using N-Word During Public Meeting

A Leelanau County leader is under fire after using the N-word during a public meeting today.

According to authorities at Tuesday’s meeting, another commissioner asked him why he wasn’t using a face mask. He stated “Well, this whole thing is because of them n—–s down in Detroit.”

Board chairman Bob Joyce informed him he could not state that, and he reacted “I can say anything I want. Black Lives Matter has everything to do with taking the country away from us.”

Now, shock, anger and hurt are rippling through the county and the general public is requiring his resignation or elimination.

“It’s completely irresponsible, aside from being morally corrupt. I’m appalled. I think he should step down,” stated Northern Michigan Anti-Racism Task force member Holly Bird.

For job force member Tya Harrison, this is simply evidence the group have a long method to go to promoting equality and equity in the area.

“He made a racial comment and then did not try to walk it back and further stick his foot in his mouth, and he needs to have some type of consequences, he needs to be reprimanded,” stated Harrison.

In Michigan, roadway commissioners can either be selected by county federal government, or they can be chosen by the public.

Because Eckerle is a chosen authorities in Leelanau County, the roadway commission can not …