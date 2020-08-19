Leeds United transfer news and rumours | Football News





Marcelo Bielsa appears set to sign a brand-new Leeds offer

The newest transfer news and chatter on the gamers related to Leeds United in the middle of their proposed takeover – and those who might leave the newly-promoted club.

Confirmed Leeds transfers

Illan Meslier – The goalkeeper has actually finished his irreversible relocate to Leeds from Lorient after signing a three-year agreement with the freshly promoted side (July 23).

Jack Harrison – The 23-year-old has actually gone back to Leeds on a season-long loan (August 10).

Joe Gelhardt – The 18-year-old has actually signed up with for a concealed charge and signed a four-year offer (August 10).

The newest gamers related to a relocate to Leeds …

Florentino Luis – Leeds have an interest in Benfica’s Portugal midfielder (Mail, August 16).

Harry Wilson – Liverpool have actually put a ₤ 20m evaluation on the midfielder in the middle of interest from …