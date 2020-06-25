Leeds United remove picture of Osama Bin Laden from cardboard cut-outs of fans at Elland Road

Leeds United have confirmed that they can increase checks surrounding the employment of cardboard cut-outs at Elland Road after a graphic of Osama Bin Laden was added to a seat for this weekend’s Championship clash with Fulham.

The Championship contenders have vowed to “ensure there are no more offensive images” following the incident on Wednesday, with the scheme likely to allow fans to have their very own face placed inside the closed stadium showing support for United.

One fan saw that the picture of himself had been placed next to Bin Laden and posted the image on Twitter, prompting Leeds to remove the placard and issue an apology.





Fans have now been allowed to register with the ‘crowdie’ scheme at a cost of £25 which enables you to have a 76cm x 46cm cardboard cut-out of your self or a cherished one to be installed inside Elland Road.

The scheme in addition has been found in Australia’s National Rugby League where controversy has struck, with several of incidents registered in the opening weekend.





A picture of Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s advisor, appeared after he broke lockdown rules last month, while serial killer Dr Harold Shipman was also pictured in the stands of a rugby league match.

A rugby highlights show was also forced to apologise after broadcasting an ill-advised prank in which Adolf Hitler was photoshopped onto one of the images.

Leeds have promised to increase their screening procedure, and will hope that there are no longer incidents once the Sky Sports cameras have been in place with this weekend’s crunch clash on Saturday.

Last weekend’s defeat by Derby County allowed West Bromwich Albion to simply take the lead on goal difference in the race for Championship promotion, and the Baggies can stretch their lead if they beat Brentford on Friday night before Marcelo Bielsa’s side are next in action.