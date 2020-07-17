Leeds United promoted to Premier League | Football News





Leeds have already been promoted to the Premier League

Leeds United have ended their 16-year wait for Premier League football after West Brom failed to beat Huddersfield on Friday night.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who edged past Barnsley 1-0 on Thursday, have sealed promotion from the Championship with two games to spare, after the Baggies failed to keep the pressure up at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Leeds have enjoyed an impressive campaign after bouncing back from last season’s play-off heartache to clinch promotion, returning to the very best flight for the first time since 2004. In that time there has been several near misses, while they also spent three years in League One between 2007 and 2010.

Leeds are yet to clinch the Championship title, even though a failure for Brentford to win at Stoke on Saturday is going to do that. If the Bees are victorious, then a point at Derby in Leeds’ game on Sunday – live on Sky Sports Football – will soon be enough.

A nervous wait finally ended

Leeds looked nailed on for promotion in early March. A fifth straight win in a row against Huddersfield saw them move seven points clear of Fulham in third with just nine games to go.

But then the coronavirus crisis put football on hold indefinitely, and the club were left to wonder if there will be a restart.

Eventually, a lot more than three months later, football did return – but Leeds fell to defeat at Cardiff inside their first game back. Five wins from six since, however, ensured that they got the job done. Leeds have not been from the top five all season, they have only ended seven gameweeks outside the top two, and have occupied an automatic-promotion spot since mid-November.

Leeds’ top flight reunite by numbers

If Leeds win one more game this season, it’ll be their joint-most wins in a league campaign in club history (27 – also done in 1968-69, 1970-71 and 2007-08). If they win their remaining two games, it will be their most wins in a single league season.

Leeds want to become league champions for the seventh amount of time in club history, while it will be the fourth time they have finished 1st in the second tier of English football.

Leeds have won 12 away games in the Championship this year – when they win at Derby on Sunday, it’ll be their highest total of away victories within a league campaign (13).

Leeds have kept 21 clean sheets in the Championship this year; their most in a single league campaign since 1973/74 under Don Revie (23).

Leeds have used just 17 different outfield players as starters in the Championship this season; the fewest of any side.

Recovering from heartache

For nearly all last season, it looked as though Bielsa had masterminded a reunite to the Premier League at the initial attempt. At times they looked unstoppable, with seven straight wins from November into December keeping them top of the pile throughout Christmas.

Leeds were beaten by Derby in the Championship play-off semi-final in May 2019

But, to use the old cliche, their campaign undoubtedly was a casino game of two halves. Cracks began to appear with a 2-0 defeat to Hull on December 29 after which they started 2019 with three defeats from five games. Shortly a while later they were toppled from the summit and even though top-two hopes remained intact in the last few weeks, defeats to Wigan and Brentford across the Easter weekend resigned them to the play-offs.

Something of a rivalry with Derby was created in January 2019 when Leeds were accused of spying on the Rams’ training sessions before a meeting involving the two. Leeds then proceeded to beat Frank Lampard’s side 2-0 at Elland Road, but while it was written in the stars that they’d be paired in the play-offs, Derby launched a wonderful second-leg comeback to win 4-3 on aggregate.

They’ve learned from the mistakes of last year and certainly learned the hard way, but also for Leeds fans this will taste all the sweeter.

Remaining Leeds fixtures

Sun, July 19: Derby vs Leeds – Kick-off 2pm – live on Sky Sports Football

Wed, July 22: Leeds vs Charlton – Kick-off 7.30pm