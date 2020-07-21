Leeds United and adidas agree record-breaking five-year kit deal | Football News





Leeds have signed a five-year deal with Adidas

Leeds United have signed a five-year deal with adidas to become their official kit supplier.

Leeds will partner with adidas in exactly what is a record-breaking deal for the club once they return to the Premier League for the 2020/21 campaign following their promotion from the Sky Bet Championship as champions.

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear said: “We are excited adidas has become our official kit partner.

2:14 Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani admits the club needs ‘additional investment’ if they’re to compete in the Premier League following their promotion from the Championship Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani admits the club needs ‘additional investment’ if they are to be competitive in the Premier League following their promotion from the Championship

“We’re looking forward to our return to the Premier League with anticipation next season and partnering with adidas, who are probably one of the most recognisable names in sport, represents a brand new beginning for the club.

“At Leeds United, we continue steadily to grow on and off the pitch and this record-breaking deal is yet another important step for the club.”

A date for the state kit launch will be announced in due course.