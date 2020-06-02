Leeds must earn promotion to Premier League after slip-ups, says Kevin Blackwell | Football News



















Kevin Blackwell says Leeds might wrestle to play with out followers at Elland Road however believes they deserve to be promoted to the Premier League

Championship leaders Leeds United have a historical past of slipping up and must earn the best to play within the Premier League, in accordance to former supervisor Kevin Blackwell.

Marcelo Bielsa’s aspect appeared heading in the right direction to finish their lengthy look ahead to promotion again to the highest flight when the season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The EFL has introduced plans to resume the Championship on the weekend of June 20, though a number of golf equipment have raised issues over the proposed restart date – casting doubts over whether or not the season will probably be accomplished in full.

Leeds are at present one level away from nearest rivals West Brom and can clinch promotion if the season is set on a points-per-game foundation.

Blackwell was supervisor at Elland Road between 2004 and 2006

However, Blackwell would favor for his former membership to obtain the feat by ending the season.

“The Premier League, for Leeds, is the Holy Grail that they’ve been after now for years,” mentioned Blackwell, who suffered defeat with Leeds within the 2006 Championship play-off remaining in opposition to Watford.

“Nobody has received the best to be there however a membership that deserves to be there’s Leeds. It’s an unbelievable soccer membership, the set-up, the supporters – all the things.

“It’s all geared for the Premier League however they’ve to earn the best to be there. In the again of their minds, they’re going to know they’ve slipped up in fairly a number of seasons.

“That’s why these games have to be played. I don’t think you can do it on a points-per-game basis. It’s alright looking back but going forward, Leeds have never been great finishers at the end of a season.”

The remaining video games within the Championship season are set to be performed behind closed doorways with strict social distancing measures in place.

Blackwell feels Leeds could possibly be at a drawback with out their typical residence help at Elland Road.

“It’s going to be quite eerie playing in a stadium that’s empty,” he added. “It’s going to be quite hard to get up to the right intensity and that can have a massive effect on anyone.

Marcelo Bielsa’s aspect are seven factors away from third place within the Championship with solely 9 video games remaining

“I feel one of many strengths for Leeds was all the time the supporters and sadly that may now be lacking, as it should at different golf equipment.

“How do you get the intensity in the game when the crowd isn’t there? It’s going to be very difficult.”