Leeds lift Championship trophy live on Sky Sports – watch it here | Football News

















Watch Leeds United lift the Sky Bet Championship trophy through our live stream

Champions Leeds are existing with the Sky Bet Championship trophy on Wednesday night – and you can watch it live on Sky Sports.

Marcelo Bielsa’s males were promoted back to the Premier League after a 16- year exile on Friday night, when West Brom lost 2- 1 to Huddersfield, and after that crowned champs on Saturday afternoon, as Brentford’s 1- 0 defeat to Stoke ruled them out of the running.

1: 44 The Leeds gamers commemorated being crowned champs with flares and champagne after their 3- 1 win at Derby The Leeds gamers commemorated being crowned champs with flares and champagne after their 3- 1 win at Derby

There were impassioned events from the gamers at Elland Road after the Baggies’ result validated their safe passage back to the leading flight, which continued at Pride Park following Sunday’s 3- 1 resurgence win over Derby.

But they will lastly get their hands on a trophy they last won in 1991/92 – the last season prior to the Premier League was developed – minutes after they finish up their Championship project with the go to of transfer- threatened Charlton on Wednesday.

You can watch the trophy lift live on Sky Sports Football right after West Brom vs QPR on Wednesday night, and there will likewise be complimentary live protection of the celebration on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.