Leeds defend open-top bus celebrations despite crowds at Elland Road | Football News







Leeds United have actually protected their choice to place on open-top bus celebrations for their gamers outside Elland Road despite the event of a big crowd.

Thousands of advocates gathered outside the ground for the last night of the Championship season versus Charlton, despite cautions not to do so due to the continuous coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrations were had in Leeds city centre and outside the ground at the weekend, in which at least one law enforcement officer was injured, and a Leeds city councillor consequently alerted versus a repeat on Wednesday night.

Leeds United’s Liam Cooper raises the Sky Bet Championship prize

The club firmly insist the choice to enable the gamers to commemorated in front of the fans remained in assessment with council and security groups and developed to provide fans a factor to end their celebrations and distribute.

A declaration checked out: “Following assessment with the DROOP and council, Leeds United scheduled a bus to be parked outside the East Stand reception as a contingency to help dispersal must a crowd congregate at Elland Road, despite a month-long project from the club and fan groups to motivate advocates to remain at house.

“The safety group believed was that a brief appearance from the players with the Championship trophy would help to signal an end to proceedings, encouraging fans to head home safely. In challenging circumstances fan safety has always been our priority.”

Leeds sealed the Addicks’ transfer to League One with a 4-0 win, after clinching promo back to the Premier League in the penultimate round of components.