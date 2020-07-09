Leeds 5 – 0 Stoke

Leeds took another big step towards the Premier League because they thumped Stoke 5-0 to return top of the Championship.

Mateusz Klich broke the deadlock with a penalty fleetingly before the break at Elland Road, while Helder Costa, Liam Cooper, Pablo Hernandez and Patrick Bamford completed the rout after half-time.

















Mateusz Klich gives Leeds the advantage form the penalty spot after Helder Costa was brought down prior to half-time.



Stoke drop a place in the Championship after this kind of heavy defeat. They are now actually 21st, only a point and a place above the relegation zone.

Leeds, meanwhile, move right back a point above West Brom and six clear of Brentford in third with just four games to go. They now need just seven points to guarantee their return to the very best flight.

Leeds move closer to Premier League return



















Helder Costa doubles Leeds' advantage straight after half-time.



Leeds, because they usually do, dominated the overall game from the off, but were largely frustrated by Stoke throughout the majority of the first half. After 22 minutes, they came so close to taking the lead as Bamford raced through and dinked one over Jack Butland, but James McClean returned to the line to clear, before Danny Batth then threw himself at Tyler Robert’s follow-up effort.

All Stoke’s resilience was impressed in one wild moment prior to the break, however. Tommy Smith unnecessarily chopped down Costa in the corner of the region, as the Leeds midfielder ran away from goal, and Klich stepped around coolly send Butland the wrong method from 12 yards.



















Leeds United Captain Liam Copper fires in a third which looks set to send Leeds back to the very best of the championship.



Michael O’Neill made an alteration at the break as he placed on James Chester to sit in central defence, nevertheless the change straight away cost Stoke as the veteran centre-back allowed Costa in far too easily to poke home an additional on 47 minutes after good work from Stuart Dallas to get him.

The job was completed 10 minutes later because they carved Stoke open again. Kalvin Phillips found Hernandez, who then fed it low in to the box for captain Cooper – was still up from a corner – and he smartly clipped one off the within of the near post with his left peg.



















Pablo Hernandez rounds of an attractive team move with a finish to complement to make it four



Hernandez – who only came on at half-time – capped off a fine cameo as finished low from the edge of the box after being teed up by Costa on 72 minutes, and Leeds grabbed a fifth with virtually the final kick of the game as Luke Ayling sent a 50-yard ball over the top for Bamford, who finished low across the goalkeeper.

Man of the Match – Helder Costa

If Hernandez had been on from the start, it may well have gone to him. But Costa celebrated signing his permanent deal with Leeds by assisting to break the deadlock by winning the penalty that Klich converted, then reacting well to place the game beyond Stoke making use of their second. He was a menace all evening to the Potters backline as well as helped create their fourth for Hernandez.

What’s next?

Both sides are back action at 1.30pm on Sunday. Stoke host Birmingham – live on Sky Sports Football from 1pm. Leeds go Swansea.