Lee Westwood willing to miss PGA Tour events over quarantine restrictions for international players: ‘Not worth it’

“Right now, I won’t be playing them,” Westwood mentioned of the Charles Schwab Challenge starting on June 11 and the RBC Heritage slated for the next week. “Not with having to leave here two weeks before, quarantine, then play the two tournaments, then come back here and quarantine again.”

Under the present pointers, gamers could have to quarantine for two weeks earlier than being cleared to take part, which might imply that Westwood would want to arrive on Monday so as to even be eligible for the primary occasion, ESPN reported.

The world’s No. 31-ranked golfer would then have to quarantine for one other two weeks upon returning to Britain.

“It’s six weeks for two tournaments,” Westwood said. To me, that’s just not worth it, and it’s just not worth taking the risk and everyone thinks those kind of precautions have to be in place, I don’t think golf is a priority if it’s that severe.”

The restrictions, if nonetheless in place by August, would imply that Westwood would even be pressured to miss out on the rescheduled PGA Championship in San Francisco as a result of he gained’t have sufficient time for the necessary two-week quarantine with the British Masters happening only a week earlier than.

Westwood is internet hosting the occasion and mentioned it would seemingly happen with no spectators.

“We can’t afford anything to go wrong,” he said, “and this virus to spread any more than it has done.”