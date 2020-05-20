Lee Westwood will not play on PGA Tour until travel restrictions lifted | Golf News





Lee Westwood has revealed he will not compete on the PGA Tour or travel to play within the USA until quarantine restrictions are relaxed.

The PGA Tour season is ready to renew with out spectators on the Charles Schwab Challenge from June 11-14, with Westwood at the moment within the discipline for the return occasion at Colonial and the RBC Heritage the next week.

Travel restrictions within the United States at the moment implement a 14-day quarantine interval for anybody travelling into the nation, with Westwood towards the concept of an prolonged spell within the USA.

Westwood is at the moment world No 31

“I’m entered for the Colonial and the RBC Heritage as well as there’s top-50 in the world exemptions for those two events, but right now I won’t be playing them,” Westwood advised the Golf Channel.

“Not with having to leave here two weeks before, quarantine, then play the two tournaments, then come back and quarantine again. It’s six weeks for two tournaments and to me, it’s just not worth it.

“It’s not worth taking the risk if everybody thinks that those kind of precautions have got to be in place. I don’t feel like golf’s a priority, it’s that severe.”

Westwood stays within the operating for a record-equalling 11th Ryder Cup look this autumn, with victory at January’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship transferring him contained in the qualification standings for Padraig Harrington’s aspect.

Westwood and Fleetwood are each at the moment set to function at Whistling Straits

The qualification interval has been severely hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, with a bunch of tournaments cancelled and three of the 4 majors rescheduled for later within the 12 months, with Westwood believing the qualifying system might should be modified.

“We haven’t played any majors in the qualification process, there’s a few World Golf Championships missed off there and there’s a BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, that we would finalise it in that’s now looking like being moved and out of the qualifying,” Westwood added.

“I do know we have solely performed for 37 per cent of the factors on the European Tour so a whole lot of issues can occur. It’s a tricky one, however I believe we’d have to switch it a bit bit.

“I think Padraig’s pleased with the way the team’s shaping up and how qualifying has gone, but at the same time there’s some people on the outside of it who would have been some of the favourites to get in there. I’m glad I’m inside it right now and it feels like my fate is in my hands.”

Westwood has not featured for the reason that Arnold Palmer Invitational in March

Westwood will host the Betfred British Masters in July, which is at the moment scheduled to be the primary occasion again on the European Tour schedule, with the previous world No 1 trying ahead to the prospect of internet hosting the occasion at Close House.

“All being well, it’ll be the first one back,” Westwood stated. “I don’t think there’s anything really planned before that. We’ve got our fingers crossed that nothing goes wrong, there’s no second waves, quarantines get lifted and we can have a successful tournament.

“The golf course is in incredible situation and you might play a match on the market proper now, so the remainder that the course has had – no one taking part in on it for seven or eight weeks – has clearly achieved it good.

“We’ll be playing it behind closed doors, so obviously no fans there like how the PGA Tour is starting. It’ll be a mix of excitement and I guess trepidation and everybody feeling a little bit wary that they don’t do the wrong things and they do all the protocols right. I think everyone will be on their toes.”