Lee Westwood not playing PGA Championship due to Covid-19 fears in the US | Golf News





Lee Westwood will remain in the UK to assistance the European Tour

Lee Westwood has actually dismissed making the journey to San Francisco for the PGA Championship as he feels the coronavirus hazard is not being taken seriously enough in the United States.

Westwood triggered speculation that he would head to California for the initially significant of the year when he took out of the Hero Open, which begins on Thursday at Forest of Arden, however he then exposed he anticipates to return at the English Championship.

Westwood feels it is not yet safe sufficient to travel to the US

The 47- year-old confessed he was having a hard time for inspiration with all the numerous constraints and guidelines in location for the British Masters, a competition he hosted at Close House, and his subsiding focus appeared in a closing 79 which included a quintuple-bogey 8 at the brief ninth.

Asked if he would now be heading to the US, perhaps for next week’s WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis, Westwood stated: “No I understand they have actually dropped the 2 week quarantine now however I still do not feel comfy and I do not seem like it is ideal to get on an aircraft for 12 hours.

“I’ve felt like out of my comfort zone enough this week, so if I got to Memphis I would feel uncomfortable playing golf tournaments at the moment.”

Andrew “Beef” Johnson withdrew after simply 9 holes of the preliminary of the British Masters as he had a hard time to handle being limited to the “tournament bubble” for the week, and Westwood yielded that the “new norm” in location at Close House was difficult for a number of the more recognized gamers to fathom.

He included: “In 28 years of playing on Tour, this is a shock to the system, isn’t it? Whenever I come out and play the competitions now it is practically about seeing my mates and the friendly aspect of everything and you’re not getting that at the minute.

“You can see somebody like 18, 19, 20 coming out to the occasions and dazzling, it would not be such a shock to the system, however I’m too old in the tooth for that now. I’ve spoken to a couple of individuals and, playing with Slats (Lee Slattery) today, he stated this is truly strange. So he is in the exact same scenario

Westwood confessed he is having a hard time for inspiration on the course

“You surface playing golf and after that you go to the variety. I’ve never ever seen numerous gamers on the variety at 8pm, attempting to prevent their hotel spaces. There is a great deal of thinking of where to play showing up truly, it’s simply not the life I’m utilizedto I head out on the golf course and I am having a hard time for inspiration a bit, and there is a lot more to think about.

“The 2 huge competitions in America, next week and the following week, I’m still more worried that America does not take it as seriously as the rest of the world. It still appears to be among the hot-spots for break outs. I can manage me not getting the infection and take all the procedures I can, however someone may pass it on.

” I do not truly desire to get ill with it and I’m a little asthmatic. If I evaluated in Memphis I would have to remain there for 2 weeks and I’m not sure about insurance plan and so on Right now there are a lot of ‘what ifs?’. If you take all them into factor to consider, there is something incorrect. So most likely Hanbury Manor will be the next one for me.

Westwood liquidated the British Masters with a 79

” I seem like I ought to play in a few of the UK Swing occasions to assistance the European Tour since they have actually done such an incredible task of placing on these competitions. And the Tour and Close House have actually done an incredible task here.

“When we turned up on Monday, I was surprised how thorough everything was. I knew we were going to be on lockdown but the testing protocols we have all been through have been a success. I don’t think anybody has tested positive so hopefully they will carry on next week.”