Lee Westwood believes British Masters will start resumption of European Tour in July | Golf News

Thomas Bjorn and also Lee Westwood talk about the opportunity of a fan-free Ryder Cup and also discuss why it’s prematurely to decide on it

Lee Westwood is eagerly anticipating holding the initial event of the resumption of European Tour tasks, which is apparently proceeding in July.

Westwood is “ready to welcome everybody” to the Betfred British Masters at Close House, his house program which likewise organized the exact same occasion in 2017 when Paul Dunne resisted Rory McIlroy on a thrilling last day.

The European Tour are anticipated to reveal their customized timetable today, with the British Masters rumoured to be beginning a run of occasions in the UK which can last till completion of August, with the goal of relieving traveling troubles for the gamers.

Paul Dunne won the British Masters at Close House in 2017

Westwood disclosed to The Golf Show that the program was in fantastic form and also prepared to organize the initial event golf seen on the European Tour because Jorge Campillo was crowned Qatar Masters champ on March 8.

“The course is already in fantastic condition as you’d expect,” stated Westwood, that is not addressing take a trip to the United States for PGA Tour occasions while the 14- day quarantine policies continue to be in area.

“They’ve had 7 or 8 weeks with no play so the eco-friendly personnel have actually had the ability to do a whole lot of great. I’ve seen a huge modification in the problem of the environment-friendlies over the last pair of weeks because the climate improved.

“It’s an interesting time for obtaining the program prepared and also with any luck it will be the start of the European period beginning.

Former globe No 1 Lee Westwood clarifies just how he wishes the additional health and fitness job he has actually placed in throughout the showing off closure can prolong his playing golf occupation

” I held it there in 2017 and also is was fantastic, it was an honour and also it was truly wonderful to see it at CloseHouse A whole lot of fantastic gamers ended up so clearly that was great, and also he had a wonderful coating and also a wonderful victor.

“The crowds turned out and supported it, but I don’t think we’ll be able to have the crowds this time. But hopefully it will be a great tournament and a great finish and a great way to start off the season again. I’m sure everybody is very keen to see some live golf.”

Westwood and also winning 2018 captain Thomas Bjorn were likewise in arrangement that the European Tour and also the PGA of America do not require to hurry right into a choice on this year’s Ryder Cup, which can proceed without viewers for the very first time.

“I’m glad it’s a decision I don’t have to make,” stated Westwood, that likewise disclosed he is maintain to captain Europe in Italy in2022 “Any time you most likely to a Ryder Cup, the important things that strikes you most regarding it is the extraordinary ambience, and also clearly the followers produce that ambience for the gamers.

“So it’s very hard to picture having nobody there in the galleries and in the stands to celebrate with the players. It’s still a long way away and, as we’ve seen, a lot can happen in a few weeks, and we’ll wait and see what happens.”

Bjorn included: “Those choices truly do not need to be made yet. Ryder Cup Europe and also the PGA of America will have these conversations, however we simply do not recognize when followers will be enabled back in to see any kind of sporting activity.

“You’ve got to look at alternatives and if it’s still possible to do these things, and the bodies will come to a decision when they need to make a decision.”