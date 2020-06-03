Lee Selby against George Kambosos Jr and Lewis Ritson versus Miguel Vazquez rescheduled for October | Boxing News





Lee Selby can safe one other world title combat in Wales

Lee Selby’s IBF title eliminator against George Kambosos Jr and Lewis Ritson’s conflict with Miguel Vazquez have been rescheduled for October.

Former IBF champion Selby will now face Kambosos Jr on the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on Saturday October 3, whereas Ritson takes on former world champion Vazquez on the Utilita Arena in Newcastle on October 17, however the scheduled present at Manchester Arena on July four has been cancelled.

A press release from Matchroom Boxing learn: “In line with the latest BBBofC and Government guidelines relating to COVID-19, Matchroom Boxing have taken the decision to reschedule their events due to take place in Newcastle on Saturday June 27th and Cardiff on Saturday July 11th, while the event taking place at Manchester Arena on Saturday July 4th has been cancelled.

Lewis Ritson faces a former world champion in entrance of his Newcastle followers

“Subject to the growing state of affairs, Lee Selby’s IBF light-weight world title closing eliminator against George Kambosos Jr on the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff has been rescheduled to Saturday October third, whereas Lewis Ritson’s conflict with former world champion Miguel Vazquez on the Utilita Arena Newcastle has been rescheduled to Saturday October 17th.

“Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates in Cardiff and Newcastle or refunds will be available from your point of purchase. Tickets for the cancelled Manchester event will be available from your point of purchase.”