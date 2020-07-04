Lee Johnson sacked by Bristol City after Cardiff home defeat | Football News







Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has been sacked after a run of poor form that culminated with Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Cardiff City.

Assistant Head Coach Dean Holden will need over straight away in a caretaker capacity as the Robins look to appoint a successor.

City chief executive Mark Ashton said: “We recognise the a large amount of work that Lee has place in over the last four-and-a-half years to maneuver this club forward and we thank him for many his efforts.

“There have been some special moments over those years and Lee has played an important part inside them.

1:58 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Cardiff City. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Cardiff City.

“However, success in football is ultimately judged by results and league position and the Board believes that a change of management is needed now for Bristol City.”