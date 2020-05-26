Lee Bowyer confident Charlton can avoid relegation if Championship season resumes | Football News



















1:06



Charlton supervisor Lee Bowyer believes ending the Championship season early could be the improper choice as golf equipment have now returned to coaching

Charlton supervisor Lee Bowyer believes ending the Championship season early could be the improper choice as golf equipment have now returned to coaching

Charlton supervisor Lee Bowyer is confident his facet can battle their means out of relegation bother, if the Championship resumes as hoped subsequent month.

Players at Championship golf equipment have been allowed to return to coaching on Monday, in step one in the direction of a possible resumption of the season, which was halted in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Players educated in small teams and took half in non-contact classes.

Charlton are at present within the backside three however are solely three factors off 17th place within the desk.

Bowyer is adamant the English Football League (EFL) must discover a means to make sure the season is concluded and he’s optimistic about Charlton’s prospects if it does resume.

“Everybody signed up to a 46-game season. To finish it now would be wrong, especially now when we are back training,” Bowyer advised Sky Sports News.

“Now that we’re testing and everyone seems to be spending this cash, that may play a giant half in it as a result of in any other case it could all be a waste.

“The EFL have mentioned that they wish to end the season. It is essential that we try this and hopefully we’ll handle to complete.

“We have confirmed when now we have bought a full squad that we can compete with all of the groups on this division.

“We have been in a foul place at one stage however was simply purely right down to the numbers of accidents we had. Once we began to get just a few again then we began to select up outcomes once more.

“So we will be ready and, like I said, I believe in the squad that we have got to get us out of this.”

0:44 Huw Jenkins says an exclusivity interval he had been given to finish a deal for Charlton has expired, and his bid to purchase the membership now hangs ‘within the steadiness’ Huw Jenkins says an exclusivity interval he had been given to finish a deal for Charlton has expired, and his bid to purchase the membership now hangs ‘within the steadiness’

Former Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins is making an attempt to purchase Charlton however revealed to Sky Sports News earlier this week his takeover bid “hangs in the balance” after his exclusivity interval expired.

Five weeks of discussions with Charlton have been concluded in the midst of final week when a provisional deal was struck to purchase the membership for £1m.

However, a 48-hour interval for him to finish the deal has expired, and Jenkins is conscious of three or 4 different events who’re in discussions with proprietor Tahnoon Nimer.

Despite the uncertainty, Bowyer insists he and his squad will stay centered on serving to the membership avoid relegation.

“Obviously it is a difficult situation but it is something that we cannot control,” Bowyer mentioned.

“These issues are taking place behind the scenes however my job is to concentrate on the soccer facet. Now that we’re going to be again taking part in and we’re coaching each day, that’s one thing we can concentrate on.

“Whatever happens behind the scenes will take care of itself.”