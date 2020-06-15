Lee Bowyer: Charlton manager among Birmingham City candidates for head coach role | Football News





Lee Bowyer would be thinking about talking to Birmingham

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer is just a candidate to come back to Birmingham City because the club’s head coach.

Bowyer was a fan favourite at St Andrew’s when that he played there between 2009 and 2011, helping them in their memorable League Cup final victory over Arsenal.

The 43-year-old will be interested in speaking with his former club, if the opportunity arises, because of instability at The Valley.

Charlton were bought out by Paul Elliott the other day – their third owner this year – and sit two points from safety in the relegation places in the Championship.

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough can also be on Birmingham’s shortlist to restore Pep Clotet, who will leave his head coach role at the end of the current season.

Birmingham are eight points above the relegation places. Last week, the club avoided a potential second points deduction in two years regardless of the EFL winning its appeal over a misconduct charge against the club.

They return to action against West Bromwich Albion on June 20, go on Sky Sports Football.