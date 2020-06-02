Lee Bowyer: Charlton boss believes Championship restart is ‘rushed’ | Football News



















Lee Bowyer says that, though he is upset Lyle Taylor has made himself unavailable for choice, he does perceive the choice

Lee Bowyer believes the EFL’s determination to restart the Championship is “rushed” and would love extra time along with his Charlton squad earlier than the season begins.

Several golf equipment have raised considerations over the proposed restart date of June 20, and Championship strugglers Barnsley have written to the EFL to sound the alarm over the “potential failure of their enterprise”.

Charlton are 22nd within the Championship, two factors from security with 9 video games to go, and Bowyer says he needs he had some further time on the coaching floor earlier than his facet try and keep away from relegation.

“It does seem a bit rushed. We would prefer maybe an extra week or two,” Bowyer informed Sky Sports News.

“We began coaching every week later than the Premier League however we appear to be beginning on the identical time.

“We would prefer a little bit more time to try and get the players up to real speed, but it is what it is. We’ll try our best and get ourselves ready the best we can.”

Bowyer revealed on Monday that he’d be with out three of his gamers, together with star striker Lyle Taylor, when the league returns.

Taylor is Charlton’s prime goalscorer within the Championship this season

Taylor has made himself unavailable for choice as he doesn’t wish to threat selecting up an damage that will stop him from securing a transfer away from the membership, along with his contract expiring on the finish of the season.

The 30-year-old striker has scored 11 targets this season and, though Bowyer says he is upset with Taylor’s selection, he does perceive the choice.

“I went back to Lyle at the weekend and asked him if I could persuade him but it didn’t happen,” stated Bowyer.

“He said that he just couldn’t take the risk. I do understand. He’s got the chance to go and make life-changing money for him and his family.

“He’s completed rather well for this membership, he helped us get into the Championship. He’s helped us along with his targets this season and given us an opportunity of staying within the Championship.

“People will be disappointed but it’s a situation we can’t control, unfortunately.”