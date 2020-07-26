Ledley King: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho confirms former captain’s appointment | Football News





Ledley King will belong to Jose Mourinho’s training personnel next season

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has actually verified that the club’s former captain Ledley King will join his training personnel next season.

On Friday, the Spurs boss exposed his assistant coach and technical expert Ricardo Formosinho would be leaving the club at the end of the season to pursue a profession as a head coach.

Spurs protected Europa League certification for next season with a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace as the season ended on Sunday, and Mourinho verified the news instantly after the video game.

“I don’t think the club will be upset with me by making it official,” he informed Sky Sports “We are going to change Ricardo with Ledley King.

” I satisfied him. I worked rather close with him in this duration. I understand what he can offer. I understand what he needs to find out and he’s extremely delighted to do it.

King has actually stayed included with the club considering that retiring in 2012

“The fans of course love him, and he’s one more connection with our fans, the local community, from the young people that he knows from the academy.”

King has actually been working for Spurs as a club ambassador considering that retiring from expert football in 2012.

The 39- year-old is an extremely popular figure with Spurs fans, having actually made 315 looks for the club throughout 13 seasons, throughout which he won a League Cup.

Spurs – together with their Premier League competitors – have actually restricted time to get ready for the brand-new season, which is arranged to start on September 12.