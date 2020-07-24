Ledley King in talks with Tottenham over first-team coaching role under Jose Mourinho | Football News





Ledley King has actually been working as a Spurs club ambassador given that 2012

Ledley King is in talks to sign up with Jose Mourinho’s backroom personnel at Tottenham and take over a role as assistant coach.

On Friday, the Spurs employer exposed his assistant coach and technical expert Ricardo Formosinho would be leaving the club at the end of the season to pursue a profession as a head coach.

As initially reported by the Daily Telegraph, King is being thought about as a prospect to take over the uninhabited role, with Mourinho voicing his intent to select a young coach with a “history and connection with the club”, to be revealed quickly.

The previous club captain has actually been working as a Spurs ambassador given that retiring from expert football in 2012.

“Ricardo is leaving and he’s leaving because he feels he would like to have one of his last opportunities, probably because of his age, to be a head coach,” Mourinho stated. “I’m not going to state where however all of us want him all the very best.

“Who is pertaining to change him? I choose that it’s the club that’s going to notify you about that however I choose to go in the instructions of establishing regional individuals, rather of bringing someone with me.

“So it’ll be somebody with a history of the club, [a] connection with the club, so let’s attempt to provide the chance.”

The 39- year-old is an extremely popular figure with Spurs fans, having actually made 315 looks for the club throughout 13 seasons, throughout which he won a League Cup.

King made 315 looks for Tottenham and had a spell as club captain

